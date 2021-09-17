LB Anthony Barr Among Vikings’ Inactives

Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Minnesota Vikings’ defense will be without edge rusher Everson Griffen, linebacker Anthony Barr, and cornerback Harrison Hand for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. On offense, rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw also will not play.

Barr’s absence is probably the most significant blow, given that he’s a projected starter on the Vikings depth chart. However, he’s been dealing with an undisclosed knee injury that’s kept him out of practice for quite some time.

News about his injury surfaced on Aug. 5. On Aug. 30, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told the media that the UCLA product was making progress. However, he’ll now miss his second straight game this season.

The Vikings’ defense will face a stern challenge trying to slow down an Arizona Cardinals team that put up 416 yards of offense on the road against the Titans in Week 1. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering Minnesota a 3.5 point road underdog this week, and sharp bettors are especially keen on the Vikings in this spot—especially with the hook.