LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Get Into Dust Up After Free Throw Altercation
November 21Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons contest got a little heated after a free throw attempt. LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were lined up on the same side of the key and were jostling for positioning when James contacted Stewart in the face with his hand.
Inadvertently or not, the players gathered to discuss the matter further. The players were eventually separated before Stewart shook himself free of his restraint and chased after LeBron. Both players were ejected following the altercation.
King James recorded 10 points, one rebound, and five assists before departing, while Stewart put up four points, one rebound, and one assist. The situation is worth monitoring after the game to see if the league plans on investigating or doling out additional punishment.
The Lakers and Pistons are locked in a close battle late in the fourth quarter.
