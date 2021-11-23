LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Suspended Following Altercation
November 22Grant WhiteSportsGrid
It’s time for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart to face the music. The NBA suspended both players after they were involved in an altercation on the free throw line of the Los Angeles Lakers 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Shams Charania tweeted that James has been suspended for one game while Stewart faces a two-game expulsion.
The incident occurred when James and Stewart were jostling for positioning after a free throw attempt. James elbowed Stewart in the face, leaving him bloodied on the court. Both players were ejected after Stewart chased James across the court.
The Lakers’ next contest comes against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. LA is off to a slow start, going 9-9 to start the season and winning two of their past six games.
Stewart will miss both games of the Pistons back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.
