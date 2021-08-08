Legendary Head Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91

Bowden spent 34 years at Florida State, coaching 417 games finishing with a 315-98-4 record. He is second all-time in wins, only behind Joe Paterno of Penn State.
He began his tenure in Tallahassee in 1976, recording a 5-6 record. He took the Seminoles to his first bowl game in his second season, defeating Texas Tech 40-17 in the Tangerine Bowl, now known as the Citrus Bowl.
The team celebrated a string of dominance in the ACC, winning the conference championship from 1992-2000 and winning two national championships in 1993 and 1999.
In Bowden’s last season, 2009, the Seminoles posted a 7-6 record, led by quarterback Christian Ponder, capping their season with a win against West Virginia 33-21 in the Gator Bowl, which was Bowden’s first stop as a head coach. He announced his retirement on Dec. 1, 2009, with Jimbo Fisher announced as his replacement for the 2010 season.
Florida State is +15000 to win the College Football National Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook, currently projected to win 5.5 games.
