Legendary Head Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91

The Florida State Seminoles announce the passing of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden Sunday morning, after a long battle with Pancreatic cancer.

https://twitter.com/FSUFootball/status/1424321557116170245

He was 91.

Bowden spent 34 years at Florida State, coaching 417 games finishing with a 315-98-4 record. He is second all-time in wins, only behind Joe Paterno of Penn State.

He began his tenure in Tallahassee in 1976, recording a 5-6 record. He took the Seminoles to his first bowl game in his second season, defeating Texas Tech 40-17 in the Tangerine Bowl, now known as the Citrus Bowl.

The team celebrated a string of dominance in the ACC, winning the conference championship from 1992-2000 and winning two national championships in 1993 and 1999.

In Bowden’s last season, 2009, the Seminoles posted a 7-6 record, led by quarterback Christian Ponder, capping their season with a win against West Virginia 33-21 in the Gator Bowl, which was Bowden’s first stop as a head coach. He announced his retirement on Dec. 1, 2009, with Jimbo Fisher announced as his replacement for the 2010 season.

