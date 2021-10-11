LiAngelo Ball Signs G-League Contract, Will Enter October 23 Draft

LiAngelo Ball’s time with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League was a successful endeavor. The shooting guard parlayed his time with the Hornets into a G-League contract and will enter the upcoming draft. Ball can be selected by any G-League team, including the Hornets affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1447654884258484224

Ball was committed to the UCLA Bruins basketball team, but a preseason trip to China resulted in the middle Ball brother being suspended and eventually withdrawing from the program. LiAngelo traveled overseas with LaMelo, where the brothers played for Prienei Vytautas in the Lithuanian Basketball League during the 2018 season. Since then, LiAngelo underwent ankle surgery, missing a season during his recovery. He then spent a brief spell with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G-League but didn’t appear in a game before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he signed with the Detroit Pistons ahead of the 2020-21 season but was cut before appearing in a pre-season game.

LiAngelo joined the Hornets summer camp as a workout partner with LaMelo, impressing his way into a spot in the Summer League. The 22-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Hornets kick off the regular season as +12000 longshots to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy against the Indiana Pacers on October 20.