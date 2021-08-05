Lionel Messi Will Not Return to Barcelona

https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1423347425935302663

The NFL gets back to action on Thursday night, but the biggest news in the football world relates to Messi. It was previously reported that he would return to Barcelona next season, but the club released a statement stating that it cannot happen because of “financial and structural obstacles.” This refers to La Liga’s financial fair play rules, which have forced Barcelona to slash their payroll recently. Their financial obligations stood at over €600M before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was reduced to €347M last season and is expected to be reduced even further.

Messi leaving Barcelona is officially the end of an era. He will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history, finishing with 778 games played, 672 goals, and 305 assists. He also led the team to some serious hardware, winning La Liga ten times, the Copa del Rey seven times, and the Champions League four times.

