Lions Are Shopping LB Jamie Collins

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Detroit Lions are exploring trade partners for linebacker Jamie Collins.

Lions’ LB Jamie Collins, who was held out of practice today, has been the subject of trade discussions between Detroit and other teams, per sources. But Lions have fielded calls and are exploring a trade involving Collins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

Collins signed a three-year deal worth $30 million last season but had his contract restructured after just one season. The Southern Miss product was wooed to Detroit by former Lions head coach Matt Patricia, with whom he had a relationship during his time with the Patriots.

He played 97% of the defensive snaps in Week 2 and has ten tackles with a fumble recovery on the season.

A move away from Detroit seems imminent for the 10-year veteran as the team decided to hold him out of Wednesday’s practice. The Lions’ defense is likely to struggle even more with Collins out. Football Outsiders ranks them dead last in the league according to its Defensive DVOA metric.

Detroit opened up as a 7.5-point point underdog when it hosts Baltimore on Sunday. That number has been bet up to nine at some sportsbooks, but sharp bettors take the points with the home underdog.

