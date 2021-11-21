Luka Doncic Questionable vs. Clippers Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks hope that two-time All-Star Luka Doncic will be cleared to return to action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Doncic has missed the past two games with knee and ankle injuries. His status for tomorrow’s game is questionable.

Doncic leads the Mavs in points, rebounds, and assists, contributing 24.9, 8.3, and 7.9, respectively. Stay tuned for a decision on Doncic’s availability closer to tip-off.

Jalen Brunson excelled for the Mavs, starting both games with Doncic out of the lineup. The 25-year-old totaled 36 points, 13 rebounds, 19 assists, and 78.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points across the two games. Brunson’s fantasy value will take a hit whenever Doncic is cleared to return to action.

The Mavs dropped each of the past two games without Doncic in the lineup and will have their hands full against the Clippers on Sunday, who are 7-3 at home this season.

