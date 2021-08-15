Mack Wilson to Undergo MRI After Leaving Preseason Game Early, Stephen Carlson Expected to Miss Remainder of Season
August 15Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Mack Wilson started training camp perched atop the Cleveland Browns depth chart at weak inside linebacker. Wilson started the Browns’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but had to leave early after suffering a shoulder injury. Wilson was referred for an MRI, the results of which aren’t expected to be known until Monday.
The Browns are expecting a bounce-back year from Wilson after a down year in 2020. Wilson was hampered by a knee injury and started just eight games last season after starting 14 in his rookie campaign. Rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could move up the depth chart if Wilson’s expected to miss time with the shoulder injury.
Backup tight end Stephen Carlson also suffered an injury on Saturday night, although his prognosis is worse. The Browns expect Carlson to miss the rest of the season after incurring a knee injury against the Jags. Last season, Carlson carved out a role on the Browns, appearing in all 16 games with one reception for 11 yards. That opens the door for Jordan Franks or Connor Davis to start the year on the active roster.
Cleveland has rocketed up the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Browns have the eighth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +1600 and are +155 to win the AFC North.
