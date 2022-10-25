Manchester United Star Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Group Training
Paul Connor
According to dailymail.co.uk, Manchester United superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo returned to group training on Tuesday.
Ronaldo was suspended by manager Erik ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute during Man U’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham last Wednesday. Ronaldo was also dropped from Saturday’s 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.
It’s the 37-year-old’s second major dust-up with the club this year – Ronaldo previously left a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano after being substituted at half-time.
Ten Hag addressed Ronaldo’s punishment last week, saying:
“I am the manager. I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values and have to control them. We are in a team. After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn’t just him. The second time there has to be consequences. This is what has happened.”
Ronaldo is reportedly in contention to play in Thursday’s Europa League match against FC Sheriff.
