Marc Gasol “Not a Lock” to Return to Lakers

Marc Gasol could be walking back his statement made earlier this month that he plans to return to the Los Angeles Lakers to complete his two-year deal. The veteran center announced that he would be returning to the Lakers after Spain’s quarterfinal loss to Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, but he appears to have shifted his tone.
According to Marc Stein, the center is “not a lock” to return for the 2021-22 season. It’s unclear whether Gasol would request a trade or finish his career closer to home, like his brother Pau who returned to Spain to play with FC Barcelona.
Gasol is set to earn a fully guaranteed $2.7 million after signing a two-year contract with the Lakers ahead of the 2020 season. Last season, the three-time all-star appeared in 52 games for the Lakers, starting 42 and averaging 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Gasol will be part of a three-man rotation if he returns to the Lakers, splitting time at center with Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers geared up for another championship run, acquiring Russell Westbrook to join LeBron James and company. LA sits with the second-best odds to win the NBA Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook with +400 odds.
