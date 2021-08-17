Marcus Smart Signs Four-Year $77.1 Million Extension With Celtics
August 16Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Marcus Smart is cashing in after a career year, signing a four-year $77.1 million extension with the Boston Celtics. Smart finished last season, averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, setting a personal benchmark in points and assists. As reported by Shams Charania, the deal is fully guaranteed and contains a trade clause.
Smart has been invaluable to the Celtics since coming into the league, being named to the All-Rookie team in 2014-15 and the All-Defensive team two times since then. His play has helped the Celtics make the playoffs every year since he was drafted out of Oklahoma State in 2014.
Jaylen Brown is signed for another three years, and Jayson Tatum is under contract for another four years, giving the Celts a concrete window to compete with their current core.
The Celtics made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 but were eliminated in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets. They enter the 2021-22 season with +4900 odds to be crowned NBA Champions at FanDuel Sportsbook.
