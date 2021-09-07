Mark Andrews Inks Four-Year $56 Million Extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have locked up tight end Mark Andrews to a lucrative extension. As per Ian Rapoport, the Ravens signed Andrews to a four-year $56 million contract. The $14 million annual average makes him the highest-paid tight end over the next four years.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1435026462160179203

The Ravens drafted Andrews in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma alumnus has spent the past three seasons with the Ravens, hauling in 156 receptions on 236 targets for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns. Andrews has started only nine games in his career but is in line for increased usage now that he slots in as the number one tight end on the Ravens depth chart, ahead of Nick Boyle and Eric Tomlinson.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ravens near the top of the Super Bowl futures board at +1400, tied for the fifth-best odds. Baltimore’s season starts on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens enter the contest as -4.5 point favorites, but the line appears to be moving in the Raiders’ direction.