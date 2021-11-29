Marlins Sign Avisail Garcia to Four-Year $53 Million Contract
November 28Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The MLB free-agent frenzy continues. Avisail Garcia is the latest domino to fall, signing a four-year $53 million pact with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins will be Garcia’s fifth team over his 11-year career.
Garcia is coming off an above-average season. The 31-year-old had the second-best on-base plus slugging percentage of his career while playing 135 games with the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia set a career benchmark with 86 runs batted in and 29 home runs, finishing seven runs off his career-high of 75.
The Marlins finished 21.5 games back of the NL East lead last season, and their offense let them down. Miami finished with the second-worst on-base plus slugging percentage and second-fewest runs in the MLB. Garcia slots in as the everyday right fielder and is an offensive upgrade.
Garcia alone isn’t enough to move the Marlins up the futures board. They currently sit at +7500 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the World Series next season.
