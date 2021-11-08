Mason Plumlee Will Play vs. Clippers

It’s been an up and down day for Mason Plumlee. The Charlotte Hornets center came out of Sunday’s shootaround with a questionable tag for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the injury resolved sufficiently throughout the day for the veteran center to be included in the Hornets starting lineup.

https://twitter.com/MirjamSwanson/status/1457522065112666113

Plumlee has started all 10 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.5 minutes of court time per night. That production translates to 25.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game.

P.J. Washington is listed behind Plumlee on the Hornets depth chart. Washington has been effective coming off the bench and is putting up 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in just over 21 minutes of action a night.

The Hornets are off to a good start this season, splitting their 10 games, currently sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference. They enter tonight’s contest as +6 underdogs against the Clippers, with the total set at 224, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.