Matt Murray Clears Waivers, Assigned to AHL Belleville

The Ottawa Senators shocked Matt Murray when they advised him that they would be placing him on waivers. Somewhat more surprisingly, no team claimed the veteran netminder, meaning Murray will be assigned to the Sens AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

Murray has been mostly unimpressive since landing in Ottawa. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has an 89.2% save percentage, 3.35 goals-against average with -15.3 goals saved above average in two seasons with the Sens. Murray has two more seasons at $6.25 million per year, which could be contributing to why teams passed on claiming him off the waiver wire.

Filip Gustavsson has emerged as the primary goalie option in Ottawa, starting nine games for the Sens so far this season. The Swedish netminder has a 90.7% save percentage in nine games, going 3-5-1. Gustavsson will take the reigns between the pipes while the Sens figure out what to do with Murray.

The Sens are off until Wednesday, with their next game coming against the Vancouver Canucks.