Matt Nagy Non-Committal on Starting Quarterback Ahead of Thanksgiving Clash

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t tip his hand ahead of the Bears’ Thanksgiving day battle against the Detroit Lions. The Bears have a quarterback conundrum to sort out before Thursday after Justin Fields was forced out of the Bears Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury. Nagy wouldn’t commit to who would start at quarterback against the Lions in his Monday morning presser.

Injury notwithstanding, Andy Dalton was much more effective Sunday against the Ravens. Dalton went 11-for-23 for 201 yards and two touchdowns while getting sacked only once. Fields was 4-for-11 for 79 yards with no touchdowns, getting sacked twice.

Whoever starts for the Bears will get to tee off on the league’s 27th-ranked total defense. It seems unlikely that Fields injury resolves in time to start against the Lions. Nagy’s veil of silence could be nothing more than a ploy to try and throw the Lions off their scent ahead of Thursday’s game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bears listed as -3.5 favorites against the Lions, with the total set at 41.5.