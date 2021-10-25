Matt Nagy Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to impact day-to-day operations in the NFL, and there are two situations worth monitoring in the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers are entering advanced COVID-19 protocols due to the potential spread of the virus. At the same, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for the virus.

https://twitter.com/yahoosportsnfl/status/1452671753227055108

Nagy was the only member of the Bears organization to test positive for the virus on Monday but told reporters that he’s feeling “pretty good” during a Monday Zoom call. Chris Tabor, the Bears Special Teams Coordinator, will run team meetings with Nagy unavailable.

NFL protocols note that Nagy must provide two negative tests within 24 hours before he is allowed to return to the sidelines.

Four other Bears’ players are already on the COVID-19 list, including Elijah Wilkinson, Caleb Johnson, Robert Quinn, and Jimmy Graham.

Next up for the Bears is a home game with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bears listed as +3.5 underdogs for the Week 8 contest.