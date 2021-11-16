Mavs’ Luka Doncic Out With Ankle Injury

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is set to miss some time due to an ankle injury.

Welp, tech issues prevented that hit from happening. Update is Luka Doncic’s ankle injury is “not too serious,” per source. He’s likely to miss some time but Mavs hope not an extended stretch. https://t.co/BmFL6aihWS — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2021

The injury occurred in the final minute of the Mavericks 111-101 home victory over the Nuggets on Monday night. Doncic went to challenge a layup only to have Denver’s Austin Rivers unintentionally land on his ankle. Shortly afterward, Doncic retreated into the locker room to receive immediate treatment for the injury.

Dallas is set to embark on a four-game road trip with two games against the Suns and two more against the Clippers.

At 9-4, the Mavericks look like a much-improved team thanks to their defense as they’re allowing 105.6 points per 100 possessions which is down from 110.3 points last season. With Doncic sidelined, Dallas will be a 6.5-point underdog in Phoenix on Wednesday.

