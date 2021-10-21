Max Fried To Start Game 5 For Braves

The Athletics’ David O’Brien reports that the Atlanta Braves will start Max Fried in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers.

#Braves in Game 5 will start Max Fried, who’s been the best starter in baseball since Aug. 1 and had the lowest ERA in the second half, while the Dodgers will do a bullpen game. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) October 21, 2021

Fried started the series opener and limited the Dodgers to two runs over six innings. It was his second quality start this postseason as he’s 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP in both games.

The left-hander’s been in quite a groove, considering that he’s recorded 14 consecutive quality starts since late July. He’ll look to stymie a Dodgers team that’s struggled when facing left-handed pitching this postseason. Los Angeles is hitting .189 against southpaws compared to .251 against right-handers.

Atlanta holds a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but they were in this exact spot last season when they also faced the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Dodgers managed to rally and win the next three games and advanced to the World Series.

Surprisingly, Los Angeles is as high as a -148 home favorite in what will likely be a bullpen game for the team. That should create considerable value on the Braves as an underdog at +125 odds.

