Max Scherzer Open To Trade Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Washington Nationals could look very different after the MLB Trade Deadline. Staff ace and three-time Cy Young award-winner Max Scherzer has indicated that he is open to being traded. Jesse Dougherty noted that Scherzer would exercise his 10-5 rights to control where he lands.

https://twitter.com/dougherty_jesse/status/1419802476639834122

Scherzer remains one of the best pitchers in the game, tied for seventh in the majors with 142 strikeouts, posting the 14th-best earned run average and ranking in the 95th percentile in whiff percentage. Any team would be immediately better upon landing Scherzer, and the veteran right-hander will transform a playoff team into a contender.

The Nats have struggled with consistency again this season. Washington had a 14-3 spell back in June to move them within striking distance of the New York Mets but have since faltered and now sit eight games below .500 and fourth in the competitive NL East.

