Max Scherzer To Start Game 6 For Dodgers

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers will start Max Scherzer in Game 6 of the NLCS.

https://twitter.com/FabianArdaya/status/1451409280507146241

Scherzer was the Game 2 starter and allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings of work. The Dodgers lost the game 5-4, but he did not factor in the decision.

In his post-game press conference with the media, Scherzer stated that he was experiencing fatigue in his pitching arm. That could explain why Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled him so early in the game. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see how many innings he can give the Dodgers on Saturday.

Los Angeles trails Atlanta 3-2 in the series and will need to win both games on the road to advance to the World Series.

It could be déjà vu yet again for a Braves team that also blew a 3-1 lead against the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS. That’s precisely what sharp bettors are banking on as they’ve bet the Dodgers up from the opening line of -158 to the current number of -176.

