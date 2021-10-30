Melvin Ingram III Ruled Out vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers season came to a shocking end last year when the Cleveland Browns defeated them in the AFC Wild Card game. The Steelers travel to Cleveland for a date with the Browns for the first time since last season’s playoff exit, but they’ll do so without linebacker Melvin Ingram III.

https://twitter.com/SteelersPRBurt/status/1454488727359787008

Ingram III has appeared in all six games for the Steelers this season, playing between 49-100% of snaps per game, before playing only 26% of snaps against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. The 10-year veteran has 10 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and one interception for the Steelers this season. Ingram III has covered for T.J. Watt, and Alex Highsmith on the right and left ends as an outside linebacker.

Derrek Tuszka is listed as the third option at both outside linebacker positions on the Steelers depth chart, but it’s safe to assume that Highsmith and Watt will play most, if not all, of the defensive snaps.

The Steelers are priced as +172 moneyline underdogs against the Browns and +4 on the spread over at FanDuel Sportsbook.