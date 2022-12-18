Messi Leads Argentina To World Cup Glory in Dramatic Fashion

Decades of disappointment were undone as Argentina stunned France in the World Cup Final, capturing its first championship since 1986.

Messi knocked in a brace, tallying in the penalty shootout to secure the win.

Victory didn’t come easily for the Argentinians. The eventual champions took a 2-0 lead into the half before Kylian Mbappe added a brace in the second half, tying things up in the 81′ minute.

Messi staked Argentina to a lead in extra-time, scoring from inside the box.

Again, Argentina couldn’t subdue the French attack, with Mbappe scoring his hat trick goal from the penalty spot with just a few minutes to go.

That set up a dramatic finish, with the World Cup Final coming down to a penalty shootout.

Argentina netted all four of their attempts, with Gonzalo Montiel clinching the win on the fourth shot. Emiliano Martinez made a monumental stop on Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the shootout, with Kingsley Coman also missing the target for Les Bleus.

