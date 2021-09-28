Mets’ Jeff McNeil Not In Game 1 Lineup

The New York Mets have released their lineup for the first game of their doubleheader with the Marlins, and not listed is outfielder Jeff McNeil.

It doesn’t appear that McNeil has any injury concerns, so there’s a good chance he could play a role in the second game. Kevin Pillar will replace McNeil in left field and bat seventh in the order.

After opening as a -175 favorite, the Mets have been bet up as high as a -215 favorite with Marcus Stroman on the mound. Zach Thompson will oppose the New York native, and the total is set at 5.5 for the seven-inning game.

Stroman has pitched in some tough luck this season as he’s 9-13 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. As for Thompson, he’s done well in his rookie season as he’s posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.21 WHIP despite a 2-6 win-loss record.

