Mets’ Jeff McNeil Not In Game 1 Lineup
The New York Mets have released their lineup for the first game of their doubleheader with the Marlins, and not listed is outfielder Jeff McNeil.
Game one lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/1UBSSnhBrC
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 28, 2021
It doesn’t appear that McNeil has any injury concerns, so there’s a good chance he could play a role in the second game. Kevin Pillar will replace McNeil in left field and bat seventh in the order.
After opening as a -175 favorite, the Mets have been bet up as high as a -215 favorite with Marcus Stroman on the mound. Zach Thompson will oppose the New York native, and the total is set at 5.5 for the seven-inning game.
Stroman has pitched in some tough luck this season as he’s 9-13 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. As for Thompson, he’s done well in his rookie season as he’s posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.21 WHIP despite a 2-6 win-loss record.
