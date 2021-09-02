Mets Place GM Zack Scott On Leave

The New York Mets have placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave.

The Mets have placed Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice. Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will be assuming Zack’s responsibilities. — New York Mets (@Mets) September 2, 2021

Scott was found asleep in his vehicle in White Plains after attending a fundraiser at Mets’ owner, Steve Cohen’s Connecticut home. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Scott was asked to take a breathalyzer test which he refused. He was then given a field sobriety test but did not pass it, which led to his arrest.

On Thursday, Scott entered a plea of not guilty for the charge and three other traffic offenses. He’s due back in court on Oct. 7.

This arrest is just the latest embarrassment for a Mets organization that had to fire former general manager Jared Porter just 37 days into the job, even before the season after reports surfaced that he sent lewd text messages to a female journalist in 2016.

This week, Mets players Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez were forced to apologize for yet another controversy. The players made it known that their thumbs-down celebration was a dig at Mets fans who booed the team.

New York can ill-afford more distractions as it tries to put together a September run to make the playoffs. The team is currently five games out of first place, and FanDuel Sportsbook lists their odds to win the division at +1800.