Michael Thomas Expected To Be Put On PUP, Out For Six Weeks

The New Orleans Saints are expected to put wide receiver Michael Thomas on the physically unable to perform list following off-season ankle surgery which will sideline him for six weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thomas has reportedly been dealing with the ankle injury since the opening week of the 2020 season and played through it throughout the year. The Saints recommended surgery for the All-Pro wide receiver back in January while Thomas got an external second opinion and wanted to avoid the surgery. Due to the hesitation, the procedure that requires a four-month recovery period did not take place until June which will keep Thomas out for the beginning of the season.

The delay in the procedure has started a feud between the player and the organization with head coach Sean Payton telling reporters that, “We would have liked it to have happened earlier rather than later. And quite honestly, it should have.” Thomas then took to Twitter and said, “They tried to damage your reputation. You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story. Ain’t making no threats, just making a list.”

Who steps up into the Saints’ top wide receiver option remains a question. Tre’Quan Smith was not present at Monday’s practice which raises cause for concern after the receiver has been dealing with a leg injury. Although Marquez Callaway is the third option listed on the depth chart, he has shown a strong connection with starting quarterback Jameis Winston in the preseason and might be in line for plenty of targets early in the season with the position so banged up in New Orleans.

