Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning for 2023 Season

This comes as a surprise, but perhaps on a smaller scale compared to recent years, with NIL giving players a reason to stay at the collegiate level. Corum missed some of this past season due to a knee injury and may have heard some not-so-great things about his NFL stock due to the ailment. He’ll now have his senior season to improve and attempt to win a National Championship with the Wolverines.
It’s also worth noting that Corum is returning amid speculation surrounding head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future with the program. His name has appeared in some rumors regarding NFL team positions, which would be a drastic move with Corum choosing to return to the program.
Michigan 2023-24 National Championship Odds
The Michigan Wolverines have the fourth-shortest odds to win the 2023-24 National Championship at +800, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
