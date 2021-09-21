Miguel Cabrera Lifted In Seventh Inning With Back Tightness

Miguel Cabrera is just 21 hits short of 3,000 with 11 games to go in the season, but his quest to topple yet another milestone might be put on hold. Cabrera was taken out in the seventh inning of the Detroit Tigers victory over the Chicago White Sox. Tigers manager AJ Hinch confirmed after the game that the removal was precautionary as Cabrera was dealing with back tightness.

Harold Castro replaced Cabrera in the batting order, forcing Jonathan Schoop to take over fielding duties at the cold corner.

https://twitter.com/beckjason/status/1440129092469370883

Cabrera has appeared in 121 games for the Tigers this season, tallying 113 hits, 70 runs batted in, and 15 home runs. It would take an ambitious pace for Cabrera to reach the 3,000 hit milestone before the end of the season, but the main focus is resolving his back tightness so he can resume playing this season.

Schoop will handle first base duties until Cabrera is cleared to return.

The Tigers continue their three-game series against the White Sox on Tuesday. FanDuel Sportsbook has Detroit priced as +140 underdogs against Dallas Keuchel and the Sox.