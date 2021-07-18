Milwaukee Bucks Dealing With COVID-19 Concerns

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 at the most inopportune time. Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not be available for the Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Moreover, the Bucks coaching staff will be shorthanded, as assistant Josh Oppenheimer won’t be on the bench for Game 5.

The elder Antetokounmpo brother has played just 1:33 in the Finals, going 0-for-2 from the floor, collecting three rebounds and one personal foul. The negligible fantasy impact will likely be absorbed by P.J. Tucker, who has played over 127 minutes through four games against the Suns. Tucker’s fantasy impact has been minimal, as he’s averaging just 14.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game in the NBA Finals. That production is reflected in his salary tonight, as it costs just $7,500 to roster Tucker on the single-game slate at FanDuel.

Health and safety remain the priority for the league, but the issue is more widespread than just the Bucks. The NBA also confirmed that Sean Wright was also removed from the officiating crew due to health and safety protocols. Here’s hoping everyone stays healthy and the Finals aren’t delayed.