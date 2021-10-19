Minutes Restriction For Warriors’ Stars?

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will be on a minutes restriction in the Warriors‘ season opener against the Lakers.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors will start Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Because they missed part of the preseason, Green and Wiggins will be on a minutes restriction tonight at the Lakers. — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) October 19, 2021

The decision is due to both players not being available for the entire preseason. However, that hasn’t stopped sharp bettors from backing the Warriors in this matchup. Golden State opened as a 4.5-point underdog, but that number’s been bet down to 3.5.

Los Angeles is still a work in progress after bringing in new players such as Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Rajon Rondo. And if the regular season is anything like the preseason, it could take even longer for those players to gel. Keep in mind that the Lakers failed to win any of their six preseason games.

That lack of familiarity could be why savvy bettors are fading Los Angeles on opening night.

