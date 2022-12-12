Mississippi State HC Mike Leach in Critical Condition

According to ESPN.com, Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach remains hospitalized and is in critical condition following a heart attack at his home on Sunday.

“Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the University said in a statement Monday.

Leach’s most recent public appearance was at Mississippi State’s practice on Saturday as it prepares for January 2’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.

The 61-year-old, who boasts a 155-107 lifetime record, was hired as Mississippi State head coach in 2020 following stints at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19). Leach’s coaching tree includes USC’s Lincoln Riley, Houston’s Dana Holgorsen, and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury, all of whom have voiced their support.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as interim head coach in Leach’s absence.

