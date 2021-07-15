MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Issues Warning Regarding Athletics’ Relocation

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred relayed a strong message regarding the Oakland city council’s proposal to keep the Athletics in the Bay Area. The council is expected to vote on July 20th, deciding whether the A’s remain in the city.

Rob Manfred says that Las Vegas is a viable MLB market if the #Athletics don't reach agreement with Oakland officials. "Thinking of this as a bluff is a mistake.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 13, 2021

A’s managing partner John Fisher, and president David Kavak have already proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland. Manfred discussed the status of the stadium when he met with the Baseball Writers’ Association before Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred said. “John Fisher, Dave Kavak have devoted literally millions of dollars to the effort to get a ballpark proposal that could be supported by the city of Oakland and Alameda County. That proposal is in front of the relevant governmental authorities. There are really crucial votes that are going to take place over the next couple of months, and that’s going to determine the fate of baseball in Oakland…Those terms that are going to be voted on involve investments of well over a billion dollars by John Fisher and his family, and that is one heck of a commitment to a community.”

Manfred then added. “If you can’t get a ballpark, I think that that the relocation process, whether it’s Las Vegas or a broader array of cities that get considered, is going to take on more pace.”

The threat of Las Vegas as a viable city should hit home for Oakland residents. After all, they’ve already lost their NFL franchise, the Raiders, to the City of Lights following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Oakland has the 23rd highest payroll in the majors at just under $86 million, yet it currently holds a 3.5 game lead in the Wild Card race.

