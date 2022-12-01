Morocco, Croatia, Advance to Knockout Stage at World Cup; Belgium Eliminated
Paul Connor
Morocco and Croatia are off to the Round of 16 at the World Cup following victories on Thursday.
Morocco scored two first-half goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Canada to finish at the top of Group F, the first time an African nation has topped their group since Nigeria in 1998.
Meanwhile, Croatia did what it had to do, securing a point in a 0-0 draw with Belgium. Belgium, who needed a win to advance, thoroughly outplayed the Croatians in the second half but couldn’t find the all-important first goal.
It’s the first time since 1998 that Belgium has failed to make it out of the group stage.
“It’s not easy to win games in the World Cup,” said Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. “We weren’t ourselves in the first game, we had a deserved defeat in the second game. Today, we were ready, we created opportunities, and today, there are no regrets. We’re out, but we can leave with our heads held high.”
