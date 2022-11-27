Morocco Stuns Belgium in Group F Action at the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been rife with upsets, and that trend continued on Matchday 8. Morocco stunned Belgium, knocking off their Group F counterparts 2-0 on Sunday as +300 underdogs.

The Atlas Lions get a huge win over Belgium.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

Morocco and Belgium played an uneventful first half, heading into the second half scoreless. Walis Regragui subbed in Abdelhamid Sabiri in the 68′ minute, and the decision proved valuable as the midfielder staked the Atlas Lions to a lead five minutes later.

The Belgians were pressing for an equalizer, dominating the match with a 67% possession rating, but Morocco found the back of the net. Zakaria Aboukhlal found glory in extra time, assuring Morocco of the win.

The Atlas Lions move atop the standings with the victory, leading Group F with four points and a +2 goal differential.

There’s still plenty to be decided in Group F, with Croatia and Canada taking to the pitch later this morning. FanDuel Sportsbook has Croatia priced as modest +120 favorites, with Canada listed at +250 and the draw at +220.