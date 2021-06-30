MRI on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Knee Reveals No Structural Damage
June 30Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that an MRI on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hyperextended left knee didn’t reveal any ligament damage. That’s certainly a good sign for Bucks fans, as there was always the potential that the former MVP tore his ACL.
There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear.
At this point, his status for the remainder of the series is still in question. However, with the series returning to Milwaukee, expect Khris Middleton to be even more assertive if Antetokounmpo is officially ruled out. Middleton has shown he can get hot in a hurry with three 30 point games in the playoffs.
The Bucks are currently trading as a two-point favorite for Game 5, and they’ve already begun to attract some sharp money at that price.
