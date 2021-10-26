Nassir Little Will Start in Place of Norm Powell Monday vs. Clippers
October 25Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed on Sunday that Norm Powell and Tony Snell would be unavailable against the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy, and a timetable for his return has not been outlined. Today, Casey Holdahl confirmed that Nassir Little would start in place of the Blazers’ injured small forward.
The Blazers drafted little out of North Carolina with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Little has appeared in 98 games with the Blazers since then, starting seven and averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 assists in almost 13 minutes per game. The former first-round draft pick has played a more prominent role with the Trail Blazers early this season, averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes.
Portland can prolong the Clippers’ early-season misery tonight. The Clippers have dropped their first two contests, giving up a combined 235 points. The Blazers are modest +2.5 underdogs with the total set at 230, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
