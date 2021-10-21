NBA Betting Guide: Clippers vs. Warriors

After a jam-packed card with 11 games on Wednesday, NBA fans will have to settle for just three games on the slate. However, with so much young talent spread across the league, each game is essentially appointment-viewing television.

Yesterday we swept both of our plays with the Pacers +1.5 and the Nuggets +6.5. But today’s a new day which means it’s back to the drawing board to find a winner. Only one game jumps out to me, so let’s get dive right into the matchup.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Clippers +142 | Warriors -168

Spread: Warriors -3.5

Total: 227.5

NBA Championship Odds: Clippers +1600 | Warriors +1200

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors, News, Analysis, and Picks

While it should be a compelling game in the Bay Area when the Warriors host the Clippers, I’ve got my eyes on a prop that I think is severely undervalued. Golden State center Kevon Looney played only 15 minutes in their season opener. The Warriors often went with a smaller lineup, mainly when the Lakers went to their bench and brought on Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

I don’t think the Clippers have that same dynamism for tonight’s game, given that they’ll be without Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka. Thus, we should see more playing time and more production in this game for the Warriors center. Looney should also benefit more from Draymond Green on the court. Green’s minutes were limited in the season opener because he missed parts of their preseason training. He also got into foul trouble early in the first half.

What goes unnoticed at times is how well the Warriors frontcourt can pass the ball. Both Looney (2.0) and Green (8.9) averaged a career-high in assists last season. If both players can spend more time on the court, we should find each other inside the paint.

That’s a big reason I’m targeting Looney’s points + assists prop, which is set at 5.5. It’s worth noting that the prop is taking a little juice as it’s up to -120.

Coaches are often very aware of their players’ minutes. Given that Looney played at least 18 minutes in three of the Warriors’ five preseason games is another potential indicator that he’ll play more minutes.

I like this prop to go over 5.5 points and assists by the time it’s all said and done.

The Bet: Kevon Looney over 5.5 Player Points + Assists

