NBA Discusses In-Season Tournament

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the NBA is pondering a mid-season tournament with a prize pool that could see each player earn $1 million. That was the discussion during a competition committee meeting, but any decision would need to be agreed upon by the Players Union.

The NBA is discussing having an in-season tournament in future seasons, with $1 million per player in prize money, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The concept was discussed on a Competition Committee call today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2021

This season, the WNBA introduced a similar competition called the Commissioner’s Cup that had a prize pool of $500,000 where each team played ten games designated as Commissioner’s Cup games. The two teams with the highest winning percentage from those games met in a championship game, and the players on the winning team earned $30,000, with $10,000 per player going to the losing team.

It’s unclear whether this midseason tournament would replace or add more games to the NBA’s already lengthy schedule.

