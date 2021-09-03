NBA Proposes New COVID-19 Guidelines

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps report that the NBA released a memo of proposed COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming 2021-22 season:

Unvaccinated players will quarantine for seven days after any close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccinated players won’t need to quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive — provided that they continue to test negative.

Teams will reorganize their locker rooms to create social distancing (six feet) between vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Social distancing between vaccinated players and unvaccinated players will be enforced when teams are traveling or dining.

Unvaccinated players will be tested on practice days and perhaps even twice on some game days.

Vaccinated players will not be tested daily provided there are no signs of any symptoms and weren’t exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

These proposals would need to be agreed upon by the NBA Players Association led by its recently elected president, CJ McCollum.

