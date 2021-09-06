NCAA Football Week 2 Opening Line Report

Opening weekend in NCAA football was everything we were hoping it would be. There were comebacks, upsets, high-scoring shootouts, and defensive struggles. Regardless of who you cheer for, there was something for everyone this weekend. Week 1 isn’t officially behind us yet, but that’s not stopping us from looking at the NCAA football betting board opening lines for Week 2. We’ll be breaking down the opening lines all season long, helping us get an advantage for what to expect for the madness on Saturdays.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Volunteers +118|Panthers -144

Spread: Volunteers +2.5 (-105)|Panthers -2.5 (-115)

Total: 52.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Volunteers +30000|Panthers +30000

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Opening Line Analysis

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of several SEC teams that are underdogs heading into Week 2. The Volunteers dispatched Bowling Green in Week 1, allowing a trivial 32 rushing yards and sacking Matt McDonald three times. Despite the dominance, the Volunteers failed to cover the hefty -37.5 point spread. The Pittsburgh Panthers were even more impressive in their opening game, totaling 597 yards against perennial underachievers the Massachusetts Minutemen while giving up just 209 yards. That’s inflating the Panthers’ value heading into Week 2 against a formidable SEC foe. Pitt will travel for the first time this season for their first SEC matchup since 2012.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Buffalo Bulls, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cornhuskers -550|Bulls +390

Spread: Cornhuskers -12.5 (-108)|Bulls +12.5 (-112)

Total: 51.5 Over -115| Under -105

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cornhuskers +100000|Bulls +100000

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Buffalo Bulls Opening Line Analysis

One of these teams has been very good over the last few seasons, and the other has been pretty terrible. The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven’t had a winning season since 2016, while the Buffalo Bulls have been bowl eligible for three straight seasons. Judging from the opening line, bookmakers like the Power 5 Cornhuskers substantially more than the Group of 5 Bulls. There are two things worth considering here; first, the Cornhuskers’ stock is inflated after a dominant performance over FCS foes the Fordham Rams. Second, Nebraska could be looking right past the Bulls and staring down a Week 3 matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs +116|Wolfpack -142

Spread: Bulldogs +2.5 (-108)|Wolfpack -2.5 (-112)

Total: 55.5 Over -104| Under -116

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs +50000|Wolfpack +30000

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack Opening Line Analysis

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are another SEC team that opened as home underdogs against another non-SEC Power 5 team. The Bulldogs barely snuck away with the win in their home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, needing a 21 point fourth quarter to steal the victory. Mississippi State entered the game as -21 point favorites and didn’t even come close to covering in their 35-34 win. They’ll get a stiffer defensive test against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday. The Wolfpack allowed just 271 yards against the South Florida Bulls, with only 167 of those coming through the air. More impressively, NC State put up 525 yards on offense, 293 of which were rushing yards. The Wolfpack looked good in Week 1; the Bulldogs did not.

BYU Cougars vs. Utah Utes, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cougars +225|Utes -290

Spread: Cougars +6.5 -102|Utes -6.5 (-120)

Total: 47.5 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cougars +25000|Utes +15000

BYU Cougars vs. Utah Utes Opening Line Analysis

Early money suggests that the spread and total will move off the opening numbers in the BYU Cougars vs. Utah Utes tilt. The Utes opened as -6.5 favorites and were quickly bought up to -120. Similarly, early action on the total has brought the under up to -115 on an already short number. BYU failed to cover the 14-point spread in their season-opening win, while Utah left the backdoor open with Weber State sneaking in a touchdown with less than three minutes to go to cover as +28.5 underdogs. One of these teams will get their first ATS win of the season, and the betting market implies it will be Utah.