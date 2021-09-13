NCAA Football Week 3 Opening Line Report

There were more than a few notable upsets in Week 2 college football action. Oregon (+7.5), BYU (+7.5), and Iowa (+4.5) easily dispatched their opponents, overcoming long odds in the betting market. Some chalky favorites hung on to win close games, failing to cover big spreads. Included in that is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who beat the Toledo Rockets 32-29 despite entering the contest as -16.5 favorites. Similarly, Texas A&M was favored by 17.5 points and had to sneak past Colorado 10-7 thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown. That has led to some curious opening lines for Week 3 in NCAA football action that we’re looking at in today’s Opening Line Report.

Florida Gators vs. Alabam Crimson Tide, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Gators +490|Crimson Tide -750

Spread: Gators N/A|Crimson Tide N/A

Total: 57.5 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Gators +8000|Crimson Tide +150

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Opening Line Analysis

One of the marquee matchups in Week 3 is a rematch of the SEC Championship game from last season. Bama entered that contest as -16.5 favorites, failing to cover but dispatching the Gators 52-46 nonetheless. Although a spread is not yet posted at FanDuel Sportsbook, the moneyline odds imply that we should expect a similar spread as the SEC Championship in this one. Personnel changes notwithstanding, the biggest difference in this season’s matchup is that the game will be played at The Swamp instead of the neutral site location of last season’s division final. The public loves the Crimson Tide, but keep an eye on ticket versus money count.

BYU Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cougars +112|Sun Devils -140

Spread: Cougars +2.5 (-110)|Sun Devils -2.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cougars +25000|Sun Devils +15000

BYU Cougars vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Opening Line Analysis

The aforementioned BYU Cougars covered and won against the Utah Utes this past week at +7.5 home underdogs. That wasn’t enough to shift the betting market entirely in their favor, but the line against the Arizona Sun Devils is a more accurate representation of what to expect. The Sun Devils are 2-0, but they haven’t been tested yet this season. Their first game was against an FCS opponent and their second win came against perennial basement dwellers UNLV. Their metrics may not be the best measuring stick for gauging their abilities, but we should know what to expect from Herm Edwards team. This total opened higher than last week’s 47.5 total between the Cougars and Utes but features a better Sun Devils defense. Early money bought the under up to -118 and might be on to something in this one.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Florida State Seminoles, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Demon Deacons -250|Seminoles +198

Spread: Demon Deacons -6.5 (-110)|Seminoles +6.5 (-110)

Total: 61.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Demon Deacons +50000|Seminoles N/A

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Florida State Seminoles Opening Line Analysis

After giving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish all they could handle in Week 1, the Florida State Seminoles went on to drop another heartbreaker to FCS Jacksonville State in Week 2. The Seminoles were -27.5 favorites at kick-off and didn’t come close to living up to the hype of being massive favorites. They’re picking up the pieces against a Wake Forest Demon Deacons squad that is 2-0 after knocking off Old Dominion and FCS Norfolk State. Despite the 2-0 vs. 0-2 narrative, sharp money should pull this number down as we approach kick-off.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mountaineers -150|Hokies +122

Spread: Mountaineers -2.5 (-118)|Hokies +2.5 (-104)

Total: 50.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Mountaineers +50000|Hokies +8000

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Opening Line Analysis

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Virginia Tech Hokies are meeting for the first time since 2017. The Mountaineers opened as -2.5 favorites, with early money betting the price up to -118. The Hokies are 2-0 after allowing a combined 24 points and 703 yards through the first two games of the season. That’s a brand of football that the Mountaineers can get behind, as they’ve allowed just 30 points and 598 yards going 1-1 early this season. A rambunctious home crowd at Mountaineer Park could put V-Tech out of their element as they travel for their first road game of the season. West Virginia should focus on the Hokies and avoid looking ahead to their date with #3-ranked Oklahoma next week.