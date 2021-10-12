Nets G Kyrie Irving Will Not Play Or Practice Until Vaccinated
October 12
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until eligible under local COVID-19 vaccination mandates, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.
Irving has made his stance clear against the COVID-19 vaccination and will be forced out of his spot on the roster due to the state and league mandates that require players to be vaccinated. A statement from the organization that was released on Tuesday stated that the team would welcome him back if he complied with the New York State mandate. The mandate mentions that anyone entering an indoor gym must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. For the time being, the Nets will be without their star point guard to start the season next week when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.
The seven-time All-Star has averaged 27.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in two seasons with Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets Future Odds
The Brooklyn Nets are currently the odds-on favorite to win the 2022 NBA Finals at +250, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
