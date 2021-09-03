Nets Sign LaMarcus Aldridge To One-Year Deal Upon NBA Return

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year with the Brooklyn Nets worth $2.6 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 15-year veteran was forced to retire just five months ago due to an irregular heartbeat that was discovered back in April. Following medical clearance from multiple doctors, Aldridge was cleared for basketball activities on Thursday and will rejoin the Nets after previously signing with them in March.

Aldridge has been an All-NBA selection five times in his career and has posted averages of 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in 15 seasons. Following the trade of DeAndre Jordan, Aldridge will provide a productive big man to Brooklyn and will likely start in Jordan’s place as the center. The Nets will boast five All-Stars in the 2021-22 season with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and Aldridge all likely being the regular starters.

Brooklyn Nets Championship Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship at +230, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.