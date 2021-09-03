Nets Trade DeAndre Jordan, Four Second-Round Picks To Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets have traded center DeAndre Jordan and second-round picks in 2022, 2024, 2025, and 2027 to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn will ultimately save $47 million in salary by off-loading Jordan, while the Pistons will look to buy out his contract with two years and $20 million owed. The 13-year league veteran has career averages of 9.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game and is a 67.4 percent shooter in his career which is currently the highest in NBA history. There is potential the Nets are making space to bring someone else to come in if they are dumping off Jordan who is now 33 years old and hitting the downslope of his career production.

Doumbouya will bring 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game to Detroit and at 20 years old has potential and adds on to the young core the Pistons already possess. Okafor is entering his seventh season and with career averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, he’ll bring solid depth to the Nets’ frontcourt.

Brooklyn Nets & Detroit Pistons Championship Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship at +230, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Pistons are listed at +25000, the second-highest odds in the NBA.