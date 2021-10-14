New Mexico Lobos’ Quarterback A Game-Time Decision

Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal reports that New Mexico quarterback, Terry Wilson, will be a game-time decision this week against Colorado State. It’s the third straight practice that Wilson has missed as he continues to receive treatment for a dislocated elbow that he picked up towards the end of last week’s game against San Diego State.

UNM QB Terry Wilson did not practice again today. Went through motion rehab-type work on his elbow instead with the hopes that he can go through some practice tomorrow. Expected to be a game-day decision. My story from yesterday's presser …https://t.co/W3uuDgMx9s — Steve Virgen (@SteveVirgen) October 13, 2021

New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales is already talking up freshman quarterback CJ Montes. It will be his first career start if he plays as the Lobos try to snap a four-game losing streak. That could be an uphill battle against a Rams team they’ve failed to beat in their last ten meetings.

This line opened with New Mexico as an 8.5-point favorite. However, sharp bettors have pushed this number up to 10.5, with the freshman quarterback possibly making his debut.

