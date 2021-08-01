New York Mets Unlikely To Sign First-Round Pick Kumar Rocker

The New York Mets are unlikely to sign 2021 first-round pick Kumar Rocker to the team following, “concerns with his physical exam”, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Rocker’s Arm A Cause For Concern?

The former Vanderbilt pitcher dominated at the college level with 179 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA across 122 innings pitched in 20 starts. A physical examination carried out by the Mets showed signs of concern in the health of Rocker’s arm. If New York does not end up signing the pitcher, they will receive the 11th pick in compensation for the 2022 draft. Rocker would be just the fourth player since 2016 to not sign with the team that drafted him in the first round.

The Mets will have until 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday to choose whether to sign the rookie.

