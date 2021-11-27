NHL Postpones New York Islanders Games Through November 30

The NHL continues to navigate through challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams continue to turnstile their players through protocols, putting teams in precarious spots as they try to ice an NHL-caliber roster while also avoiding the spread of the virus.

The Ottawa Senators were the first team to postpone their games this season, with games and practices being paused from November 15 through November 20. The Pittsburgh Penguins were down multiple key players across several weeks but didn’t pause team activities.

On Saturday, the New York Islanders became the latest team to postpone their season while trying to maintain an outbreak within their organization. According to Andrew Gross, the Islanders games are postponed through at least November 30.

Results notwithstanding, the Islanders have had a rough start to the season. New York spent the first month of the season on the road while putting the finishing touches on their new arena. The Isles returned home only to have their roster decimated due to COVID-19 cases, playing the first four home games without several key players. With up to eight players potentially working their way through the league’s protocols, the Islanders could be looking at a longer postponement while players get healthy.

The Islanders remain a middle-of-the-pack betting option in the Stanley Cup futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently sitting at +2400 to hoist the Cup. They could tumble further down the futures board if they don’t get things turned around in a hurry.