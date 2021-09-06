Noah Fant, Bradley Chubb Should Be Ready for Broncos Season Opener

The NFL season kicks off in just three days, meaning injury questions and updates will be on the forefront of most discussions between now and February 13, 2022. Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio provided an update on the status of a pair of starters on Monday, noting that tight end Noah Fant and linebacker Bradley Chubb should be available for the season opener.

Fant has been resolving a lower leg injury and hasn’t practiced with the team since August 19. An ankle injury has kept Chubb off the practice field, although the Pro Bowler did play in the Broncos preseason finale. Both players are listed atop their respective positions on the Broncos depth chart and are expected to be impact players this season.

The Broncos are one year removed from dealing with a plethora of injuries. Denver had 22 players spend three or more games on the injured reserve last season, with key players Von Miller missing the entire season and Courtland Sutton playing in only one game.

A fully healthy Broncos squad is critical to their success as they compete with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC West.

Denver opens the season as -2.5 road favorites over the New York Giants, with a total of 41.5, per the line from FanDuel Sportsbook.