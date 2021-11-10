Nov. 10 – Heat Injury Update vs. Lakers

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Miami’s Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are expected to play on Wednesday night against the Lakers.

Spoelstra says it looks like Herro and Adebayo will be available tonight vs. Lakers. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 10, 2021

Herro’s been dealing with tightness in his lower back, while Adebayo has a left knee contusion. The team will monitor both players during their pregame routines, and as long as there are no setbacks, they should be available.

At 7-3, Miami’s tied for first place in the Eastern Conference while the Lakers would be the eighth seed if the season ended today. The public is all over the Heat in this matchup as Miami’s been bet up to -5 after opening as a three-point favorite.

More than 60% of the betting slips are on the Heat, and they’re also drawing more than 90% of the money.

